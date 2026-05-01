Google leak reveals aluminium laptop OS based on Android 17
Technology
Google's next big thing for PCs just slipped out early: a 16-minute video leak revealed Aluminium OS, their upcoming laptop operating system based on Android 17.
Shared by Mystic Leaks on Telegram, the footage shows a fresh setup process, a home screen with desktop icons and a Google search bar, plus a taskbar and app drawer that look a lot like Chrome OS.
Settings in leak confirm Android 17
The settings confirm it's running Android 17, keeping things up to date.
The timing is wild. This all dropped just before Google's annual Android Show, where official news about Aluminium OS is expected.
On top of that, leaked images hint at new "Googlebooks" laptops likely designed to run this OS, so we might see some cool hardware announcements soon.