Google Lens can now turn you into a mini figurine
Technology
Google has launched its new Gemini Nano Banana feature in the Google app, letting you create playful AI images—like turning yourself into a mini figurine or posing with celebs such as Dua Lipa.
Right now, it works in English for users in the US and India, but Google says more countries and languages are on the way.
How to use the new banana feature
To try it out, open the Google app on your Android or iPhone, tap Lens, and head to Create Mode.
Look for the yellow banana icon, then type a prompt (like "make a photo of me on Mount Everest") or upload your own pic for an AI remix.
It's perfect for festive Diwali edits or inferred use cases like just having fun with friends.