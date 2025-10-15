Google's Messages app now protects you from spam, scams
Google just dropped two new security features for its Messages app to help keep you safer from scams.
First up is the Android Key Verifier for Android 10 and above—it lets you double-check who you're really messaging using QR codes, so your chats stay private and secure.
The other upgrade is spam link detection, which warns you and prevents you from visiting potentially harmful websites in spam messages, unless you mark them as not spam.
How to use Key Verifier
To try the Key Verifier, tap your contact's name in a chat and hit "Verify keys"—you'll get a heads-up if anything changes, like if your friend switches phones or SIM cards.
For spam links, Google will warn you about risky URLs, but you can still mark them as safe if you know they're legit.
Make sure your Messages, Contacts, and System Key Verifier apps are up to date to get all the latest protection.