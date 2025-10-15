Google's Messages app now protects you from spam, scams

How to use Key Verifier

To try the Key Verifier, tap your contact's name in a chat and hit "Verify keys"—you'll get a heads-up if anything changes, like if your friend switches phones or SIM cards.

For spam links, Google will warn you about risky URLs, but you can still mark them as safe if you know they're legit.

Make sure your Messages, Contacts, and System Key Verifier apps are up to date to get all the latest protection.