UK might see 2degC rise in global temperatures by 2050

The CCC is urging the government to strengthen housing

Most UK homes and infrastructure were built for cooler weather, so a 2°C jump means a lot more heatwaves (up from a 40% to 80% chance each year), longer droughts, and higher sea levels—making life riskier, especially for older people and those with health issues.

The CCC is urging the government to strengthen things like housing and water systems by 2050, especially after 2025 saw the UK's second-worst harvest on record due to extreme weather.

Without quick action, climate change could keep making everyday life harder across the country.