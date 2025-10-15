Google Messages can now spot scams using AI

Google just dropped new AI features to help spot and stop scams—including those using voice clones, deepfakes, and sneaky impersonation tricks. The updates boost scam detection in Google Messages and make it easier to recover your account if you ever get locked out—all part of Google's push to keep up with today's digital threats.

Key Verifier tool Google Messages now uses on-device AI to flag sketchy conversation patterns and warn you before you tap suspicious links.

There's also a new Key Verifier tool, letting you check trusted contacts with a QR code for extra privacy.

Passwordless sign-in Forgot your password? No stress.

You can now pick trusted friends as recovery contacts, or use your phone number and device passcode to sign in—no need to remember your Google password.

Cyber safety tips Google teamed up with the National Cybersecurity Alliance to share cyber safety tips and launched a "Scam Ready Game" to help you spot scams in real life.

All scam checks happen on your device, so your privacy stays protected.