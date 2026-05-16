Google lets applicants use Gemini AI in coding interviews
Google is shaking up its software engineering interviews by letting applicants use Gemini AI during the coding test.
If you're applying for a junior or midlevel role, you'll get to use AI tools while debugging and understanding code, pretty much how real-world development work happens these days.
Google evaluates prompting and output judgment
It's not just about writing code anymore. Google will also check how well you can prompt AI and judge its output.
As Brian Ong from Google put it, this new approach matches how tech teams actually work now.
Other changes include more open-ended challenges and design discussions instead of old-school technical rounds.
And it's not just Google—companies like Canva and Cognition are already doing similar things, showing just how important AI skills have become for landing a tech job today.