Google lets applicants use Gemini AI in coding interviews

Google evaluates prompting and output judgment

It's not just about writing code anymore. Google will also check how well you can prompt AI and judge its output.

As Brian Ong from Google put it, this new approach matches how tech teams actually work now.

Other changes include more open-ended challenges and design discussions instead of old-school technical rounds.

And it's not just Google—companies like Canva and Cognition are already doing similar things, showing just how important AI skills have become for landing a tech job today.