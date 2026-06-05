Google lets popular creators build custom search result pages

Google has introduced a new feature called "Search Profiles," allowing popular creators and publishers in the US to customize their search result pages. The move is aimed at helping these individuals showcase their work, including videos and articles, on a dedicated profile. However, this feature is not available for everyone. To create a profile, you need to have at least 100,000 subscribers on YouTube , Instagram or X, or 300,000 followers on TikTok, and be at least 18 years old.

Enhanced control Search Profiles give creators more control over their online presence The Search Profiles feature gives creators and publishers more control over their online presence than the existing knowledge panels. These profiles can include links to websites and other platforms, a brief summary of the person or brand, pinned media from platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and an aggregated feed of posts from various platforms. This way, creators can manage how they are represented on Google Search results pages.

Audience engagement Users can now follow creators directly on Google The Search Profiles feature also provides a new way for creators and publishers to connect with their audiences. Users can access these profiles via the "knowledge panel" by tapping on the publisher or creator's icon in the Google app. Once there, they can follow that account directly on Google, making it easier to find their content later on.

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