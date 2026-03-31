Google lets US users with access change Gmail address annually
Technology
Google just made it possible for US users who already have access to change their Gmail address without losing any emails or data.
You'll find the option in your Google Account settings under Personal info > Email, if you have the feature enabled.
The catch? You can only switch addresses once every 12 months, but your old email will stick around as a backup for logging into Google services.
Gmail address locked for 1 year
To make the switch, just hit "Change Google Account email" in your settings.
Your old emails stay safe and accessible, and you won't be able to delete the new address for a year.
Since Google is rolling this out gradually, some folks might not see the feature right away, so if it's not there yet, hang tight!