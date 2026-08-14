Google lets users hide AI watermarks, keeps SynthID and C2PA
Technology
Google is rolling out a feature in the coming days that lets you turn off visible watermarks on AI-generated images, videos, and songs.
This means more creative freedom for users, but Google's keeping things transparent: hidden SynthID watermarks and C2PA metadata will still tag your media as AI-generated.
Coming to Gemini and Flow
You can try this out on Google's Nano Banana, Omni, and Lyria models via the Gemini platform or video editor Flow once available: just head to Settings > Media Watermark.
Plus, developers get a boost with Credentio, an open-source library for adding validation tools.
The update gives users more control while sticking to authenticity standards.