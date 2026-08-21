Google lets users tweak Discover and News audio briefings
Technology
Google is making it easier to see what you actually care about in your Discover feed and Google News audio briefings.
Soon, you can tell Discover exactly which topics or links you want more or less of, and tweak your feed in real time, sometimes even with follow-up questions to fine-tune your picks.
Google News audio gets categories, sources
Google News audio briefings are also getting a boost: you can now pick categories like sports, business, or entertainment (and even subcategories like movies or TV) for a more personalized listen.
Plus, publishers can add a "Preferred Sources" button on their sites so you can save your favorite outlets and jump back in right where you left off, across Search, AI Overviews, and AI Mode.