Google lets you pick preferred news sources on Search
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature, the "Preferred Sources" tool, to help users support their favorite news publications. The button can be added by webmasters on their websites. Once clicked by readers, it adds the site as a Preferred Source on Google and redirects them back to where they left off on the publisher's page. This way, users can easily access their preferred news sources without any hassle.
Enhanced exposure
Boosting visibility for news publications
The introduction of the "Preferred Sources" button is more than just a convenience for users. It also promises to boost the visibility of news publications on Google Search.
After clicking this button, users will see their preferred publication appearing more frequently in search results, including Top Stories, AI Overviews, and AI Mode.
This increased exposure could help drive more traffic to these news sites.
Industry impact
Addressing the decline in referral traffic
The launch of the "Preferred Sources" button comes amid a decline in referral traffic from Google to many media outlets. This is mainly due to the introduction of products like AI Overviews and AI Mode.
Despite this, Google's search engine continues to be a major revenue source for many publishers.
The new feature could be an attempt by Google to appease these publishers and improve their visibility on its platform.
Publisher control
Opting out of AI-generated search results
In June, under pressure from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, Google announced it would let websites opt out of appearing in AI-generated search results.
This move gives publishers more control over their content's visibility on Google's platform.
However, it remains to be seen how effective these measures are in helping publishers, if at all.
Content curation
Updates to Google's Discover feed
Google is also updating its Discover feed, available on the Google app, Chrome and Android.
The update lets users curate content by interacting with Google's Gemini chatbot.
The feature will first be rolled out on the mobile app where users can access Gemini by tapping the three-dot icon next to any story.
"Your feed will adjust on the fly, and remember your requests," says Google about this new feature.
User experience
Enhancements to the News app on Android
Along with the Discover feed update, Google is also improving its News app on Android.
The update lets users customize their audio briefings by selecting specific topics.
The briefings will also include clear source attribution and links to full articles for further exploration.
This way, users can get a more personalized news experience based on their interests.