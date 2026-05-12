Google likely thwarted AI attack as OpenAI launches Daybreak initiative
AI is changing the cybersecurity game, making it harder to tell who's attacking and who's defending.
In Monday immediately before the article's Tuesday, May 12, 2026 publication date, Google's Threat Intelligence Group likely thwarted hackers using AI to break into systems through a hidden software flaw, one that developers didn't even know existed yet.
To fight back, OpenAI launched the Daybreak Initiative to help protect AI-powered coding tools like Codex from these kinds of attacks.
AI automates cybercrime, Rahul Tyagi warns
AI isn't just helping defenders: it's also making cybercrime faster and sneakier by automating phishing scams and malware creation.
Cybersecurity expert Rahul Tyagi warned that relying too much on the same AI systems could lead to "systemic cognitive monoculture" if something goes wrong.
With AI now able to mimic human behavior and even defend itself, old-school security tricks aren't enough anymore, so companies are rethinking their strategies to keep up.