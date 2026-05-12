Google likely thwarted AI attack as OpenAI launches Daybreak initiative

AI automates cybercrime, Rahul Tyagi warns

AI isn't just helping defenders: it's also making cybercrime faster and sneakier by automating phishing scams and malware creation.

Cybersecurity expert Rahul Tyagi warned that relying too much on the same AI systems could lead to "systemic cognitive monoculture" if something goes wrong.

With AI now able to mimic human behavior and even defend itself, old-school security tricks aren't enough anymore, so companies are rethinking their strategies to keep up.