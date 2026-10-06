Google limits free Gemini AI access for users in India
Technology
Heads up: Starting October 9, Google is tightening access to its Gemini AI for free users in India.
If you've been using advanced AI features without paying, you'll now hit some limits.
Subscribers, though, will still get broader access and higher usage caps.
This is part of Google's move to make money from its AI tools, something companies like OpenAI are already doing.
Google paid plans expand Gemini access
Google offers different subscription plans (AI Plus, AI Pro, and AI Ultra) that unlock more powerful Gemini features.
If you just use Gemini for simple stuff like writing or brainstorming, not much will change.
But if you rely on the advanced tools for free, you'll need to consider a paid plan to keep things running smoothly.