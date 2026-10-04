Google limits Gemini model access by subscription from October 9
Technology
Heads up: Starting October 9, 2026, Google's Gemini app will limit which AI models you can use based on your subscription.
Free users get just the (3.5) Flash-Lite model, no more Flash (3.6) or Pro (3.1).
If you're on AI Plus ($4.99 a month), you'll keep Flash-Lite and Flash, but Pro is off the table.
Gemini adds Deep Think, Argon incoming
AI Pro subscribers ($19.99 a month) are getting some cool upgrades like the Deep Think feature for better reasoning and new "effort levels" to fine-tune how hard Gemini works on your tasks.
And if you're an AI Ultra user, keep an eye out for Gemini 4 Argon, though Google hasn't shared all the details yet.