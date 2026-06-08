Google lowers AI Plus to $4.99 with 400GB storage
Technology
Google just lowered the price of its AI Plus subscription from $7.99 to $4.99 a month, so you get more for less starting next billing cycle.
Along with the price cut, storage is getting bumped up to 400GB soon, making it easier for subscribers to store all their files and projects.
Google expands AI features, rebrands plan
AI Plus now packs double the storage (from 200GB to 400GB) and unlocks extra perks like higher usage limits in Gemini, Omni Flash video generation, scheduled actions, and daily briefs.
You also get better access to tools like NotebookLM, Proofread, Google Flow, and more.
The 2TB plan at $9.99 has been rebranded as Google AI Plus and is all part of Google's push to make its AI subscriptions more useful and affordable for everyone.