Google lowers AI Plus to $4.99 with 400GB storage

Google expands AI features, rebrands plan

AI Plus now packs double the storage (from 200GB to 400GB) and unlocks extra perks like higher usage limits in Gemini, Omni Flash video generation, scheduled actions, and daily briefs.

You also get better access to tools like NotebookLM, Proofread, Google Flow, and more.

The 2TB plan at $9.99 has been rebranded as Google AI Plus and is all part of Google's push to make its AI subscriptions more useful and affordable for everyone.