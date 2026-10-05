Google makes Gemma 4 open source under Apache 2.0
Google has opened up its Gemma 4 AI model set, letting anyone access and tweak the model for free under the Apache 2.0 license.
The goal? To get more people building cool stuff with AI and to make advanced tech more accessible, especially in areas like healthcare, where privacy matters a lot.
Google hopes this move will spark fresh ideas and help address data security worries.
Gemma 4 supports over 140 languages
Gemma 4 comes in four versions for everything from powerful servers to your phone, works offline in close collaboration with our Google Pixel team and mobile hardware leaders like Qualcomm Technologies and MediaTek, and handles tasks in over 140 languages.
It's built for big jobs too, with support for complex reasoning, multimedia processing, and massive context windows (up to 256,000).
By going open-source, Google is betting on even wider adoption.