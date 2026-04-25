Google Maps adds bigger, color-coded street labels to Android Auto
Technology
Google Maps has updated its Android Auto look with bigger, bolder street labels.
Now, the street names on your route pop in blue with a white outline, while nearby streets show up in gray, making it way simpler to spot where you're going at a glance.
This is all part of Google Maps's Immersive Navigation redesign.
Google Maps labels visible during navigation
You'll notice these larger labels only when you're actually using navigation; otherwise, things stay the same size as before.
The update is live if you're running Google Maps version 26.17.03 and Android Auto version 16.7.661604, so your next drive should feel a bit smoother!