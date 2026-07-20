Google Maps adds live speedometer to Android Auto in beta
Technology
Google Maps is finally adding a live speedometer to Android Auto, something users have wanted for ages.
While this feature has been on Android phones for years and landed on Apple's CarPlay in July 2024, it's just now starting to show up in Google Maps for some Android Auto users, like one Reddit user in Canada who spotted it while using the latest beta.
Google rollout slow Waze offers speedometer
Don't be surprised if you don't see the speedometer yet; Google usually rolls out these updates slowly, so it might take a while before everyone gets it.
For now, Waze still offers a built-in speedometer on Android Auto if you need that information right away.