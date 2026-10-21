Google Maps adds McLaren F1 avatar until Nov 23 2026
Technology
Google Maps just got a cool update: you can now swap your regular navigation arrow for an orange McLaren Formula One car.
This feature is part of Google's partnership with McLaren Racing and is available until November 23, 2026, just head to Settings > Your vehicles > Driving avatar to try it out.
Street view of McLaren Technology Center
The Formula One car icon works on both phones and in-car displays (Android Auto or Apple CarPlay), making your drive feel a bit more like race day, especially with the US Grand Prix events coming up in Austin and Las Vegas.
Plus, there's a new Street View experience where you can virtually tour the McLaren Technology Center in England and get a peek behind the scenes of racing history.