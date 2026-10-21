Google Maps Gemini joins Apple CarPlay, enabling hands-free voice commands
Technology
Google Maps just rolled out its Gemini feature on Apple CarPlay as of today, October 21, 2026.
Now, you can tap the Gemini icon and use Google's voice assistant while driving: ask for directions, get info, or give commands without taking your hands off the wheel.
Gemini offers US voice traffic routing
Gemini helps you report traffic jams and request alternate routes to dodge tolls, all with your voice.
These smart features match what Android and iOS users already enjoy and work a lot like Android Auto.
For now, it's available in the US while the global rollout is underway, making road trips a bit smoother everywhere.