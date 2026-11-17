Google Maps can now plan your entire trip using AI
What's the story
Google has launched an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) feature in its Maps app, which can create personalized trip itineraries for users. The new capability is being integrated into the Gemini-powered Ask Maps chatbot within the app. It allows you to plan everything from a day-long outing to a multi-day journey, complete with real-time information about each stop on the way.
Feature introduction
How to use Ask Maps to plan a trip
The Ask Maps feature can be used to plan a variety of trips, from simple day outings for things like holiday shopping to more complex multi-day road trips with activities like coastal hikes and oceanfront dining.
Once you provide your destination and preferences, Ask Maps will generate a detailed itinerary with numbered pins for each stop on the map.
You can even share this itinerary with friends or family members or export it to Google Docs on desktop.
Enhanced functionality
Real-time updates and tips
Along with the itinerary, Ask Maps also provides real-time updates about traffic conditions, business hours, and more.
You can also get "know before you go" information about parking availability, car charging stations, weather forecasts, potential delays on your route, as well as toll costs.
The feature is not just limited to trip planning but can also be used for finding beauty parlors or pet care services in your vicinity.
Global reach
Expansion to Europe and other countries
Google is expanding the Ask Maps feature to over 30 European countries, including Spain, Germany, and the UK.
The trip-planning and saved list search capabilities are also being rolled out to more than 200 countries where Ask Maps is available.
However, "know before you go" tips and appointment-finding features are currently only launching in the US.