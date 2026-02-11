Google Maps is getting a Gemini-powered chatbot

Google Maps is testing "Ask Maps," a Gemini-powered tool that lets you ask about places, routes, and trip ideas in plain language—think of it like chatting with your map. The feature was spotted during an app teardown and is currently being tested in limited trials.

How to access the new feature Look for a Gemini chip under the search bar—tap it to open a chat window where you can type questions like "vegan restaurants with parking nearby."

The AI will suggest step-by-step plans right on your map.

If you want early access, there's a "Try new features" toggle in settings.

The AI will remember your previous questions "Ask Maps" keeps track of your follow-up questions, so planning stuff like road trips or hangouts gets way easier.

It's being tested now with select users before going wide.