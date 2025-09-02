Google Maps now testing 'Live updates' feature: What is it?
What's the story
Google Maps is experimenting with a new feature called 'Live Updates,' which keeps navigation progress visible on the screen during a journey. The first report of this feature came from an X user, @slaydelulu. Since then, several other users have confirmed its existence on their devices, indicating that Google may be expanding its testing phase beyond just Android Canary test builds.
User benefits
How 'Live updates' work
The 'Live Updates' feature provides a persistent notification on Android devices, displaying time-sensitive information like route and remaining travel time. Unlike regular notifications that can disappear or get pushed down the queue, these stay anchored for quick access. This could be especially helpful for drivers who may accidentally switch to another app while navigating.
Testing status
Limited testing phase for now
Despite the ongoing testing, it's important to note that Google hasn't fully rolled out this feature yet. The 'Live Updates' feature is still in a limited testing phase, with only a small number of users getting access so far.