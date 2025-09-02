It is currently limited to select users

Google Maps now testing 'Live updates' feature: What is it?

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:08 pm Sep 02, 202507:08 pm

What's the story

Google Maps is experimenting with a new feature called 'Live Updates,' which keeps navigation progress visible on the screen during a journey. The first report of this feature came from an X user, @slaydelulu. Since then, several other users have confirmed its existence on their devices, indicating that Google may be expanding its testing phase beyond just Android Canary test builds.