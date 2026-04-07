Google Maps launches AI caption suggestions for US iOS users

Redesigned Contribute tab highlights top contributors

The "Contribute" tab has a fresh look: now you can quickly upload recent photos and see your impact through visible points and shiny new gold-colored profiles.

Top contributors stand out more among the over 500 million contributors who help shape Maps with their photos, reviews, and videos.

Plus, photo and video recommendations are now accessible worldwide on both iOS and Android, making it even simpler to share what you know about your favorite spots.