Google Maps on Android Auto gets bigger street labels
What's the story
Google has started rolling out a new update for its Maps app on Android Auto, making street labels larger and more prominent. The change comes as part of the Immersive Navigation redesign for Google Maps. The update is aimed at improving navigation by making it easier for users to identify streets along their route.
User experience
Google Maps now shows bigger street labels
The latest update from Google Maps makes street labels larger and more visible, especially on Android Auto. The labels now appear in blue with a white outline for roads that are part of the user's route. Meanwhile, adjacent roads are shown in gray with the same white outline. This slight redesign is aimed at improving user navigation experience by making it easier to identify streets along their route.
Navigation concerns
A potential drawback of the update
While the updated street labels are a welcome addition, they only appear when navigation is active. If a user simply opens the map without starting navigation, larger labels are disabled. This could be a potential drawback as information about adjacent streets could come in handy even when navigation isn't active. The change has been noticed on Google Maps v26.17.03 and Android Auto 16.7.661604 versions respectively.