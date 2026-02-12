Google Maps on Android Auto will soon let you do this
Google Maps is working on a feature for Android Auto that lets you customize your vehicle icon directly from your car's screen—no more fiddling with the phone app first.
This update was spotted in a recent Android Auto APK and hints at a much smoother experience for drivers.
You can choose from 5 modern car designs
APK strings and test builds suggest you may be able to pick from five modern car designs (like sedan, SUV, or sports car) and three classic icons, all in eight fun colors—from glacier white to sunset magenta.
Once you pick your avatar in the car, it syncs across devices using your Google account—so what you see on your dashboard matches what's on your phone.
The update will make for a better user experience
This update means no more switching between phone and car just to change how your ride looks on the map.
It also helps cut down distractions behind the wheel—a thoughtful touch that makes customizing both safer and easier.
Plus, it brings Android Auto closer to what Apple CarPlay already offers for iPhone users.