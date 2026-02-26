Google Maps to show verified Aadhaar centers for easier access

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with Google to make locating Aadhaar enrollment and update centers easier. The collaboration will see verified Aadhaar centers being displayed on Google Maps across the country. Users will be able to access information such as services offered, accessibility features, and operating hours of these centers. The move is aimed at making access easier and improving transparency for millions of Aadhaar holders.

Expansion plan More than 60,000 centers will be covered The partnership will cover more than 60,000 centers across India, including dedicated Aadhaar Seva Kendras. The move is expected to help users identify genuine service points and avoid confusion or misinformation. UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the initiative is part of a broader effort to simplify access for Aadhaar holders and enhance transparency in service delivery.

Digital integration Plans to allow appointment bookings through Google Maps In a later phase, UIDAI plans to use Google Business Profile tools to manage center information and respond to public feedback. This will create a more interactive and accountable ecosystem. The partners are also looking at the possibility of allowing users to book appointments directly through Google Maps, further streamlining visits and reducing wait times.

