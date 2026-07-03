Google marks Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 platform stable
Technology
Google just dropped Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 for Pixel users, and it's a pretty big deal: this update means the system is now "platform stable," so everything's basically locked in for the official release.
Rolling out just a week after Beta 5, this version is all about squashing bugs and smoothing things out before launch.
Beta 6 fixes WindowManagerGlobal crashes
Beta 6 tackles some annoying issues: app crashes tied to WindowManagerGlobal are fixed, you can finally pick multiple spell-check languages, and your Wi-Fi hot spot will actually show your custom name instead of a random one.
Google's been on a fast update cycle (just like last year), so if you're on Pixel, you're getting closer to an even smoother Android experience.