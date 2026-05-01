Google marks International Workers's Day with colorful worker tribute doodle
Technology
Google marked International Workers's Day with a colorful doodle, turning each letter into a tribute to everyday workers: think health care, maintenance, logistics, tech, and farming.
The doodle is a nod to how much these jobs matter and reminds us that it takes all kinds of work to keep society running smoothly.
May Day origins and India 1923
International Workers's Day (or May Day) started in the late 1800s as workers fought for fair hours and better conditions.
One big moment was in 1856 when Melbourne workers stopped work to demand an eight-hour day, inspiring labor movements in India.
India joined in with its first celebration on May 1, 1923, in Chennai, a shoutout to the people who build our world every day.