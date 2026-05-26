Google May 2026 update enables digital car key role controls
Technology
Google's May 2026 update makes sharing your car's digital key way easier.
Now you can choose who gets access, like "co-owner," "guest," or "service," and set limits on things like acceleration and audio volume.
Plus, fingerprint authentication is required for extra security.
Car key sharing with Wear OS
You can now share your car key between your phone and Wear OS smartwatch, so managing access is super convenient.
The update also brings a fresh look to the Google Play Store on tablets and foldables, showing more content and letting gamers restore their streaks.
If you want the new features right away, just head to System services in Android settings or turn on automatic updates.