Google may let you test unreleased Pixel phones

The winners of this contest will get an opportunity to "help shape a Pixel phone currently in development," Bloomberg reported. However, they would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and agree to use the phones in special protective cases designed for disguising them while out in public. This is a common practice among tech companies that let their employees test unreleased hardware under such conditions.

Participation requirements

Trusted Tester program is for select fans

Google's decision to let fans test unreleased phones could be seen as a way to counter leaks. The company has been revealing its own phones in a bid to stay ahead of potential leaks. The "Trusted Tester program" is open to those who are already part of Google's official fan group. However, it's still unclear when fans can apply for this opportunity, which phone they would be testing, or when they would receive the device.