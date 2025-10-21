Samsung to launch Vision Pro rival tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung is all set to unveil its highly-anticipated "Project Moohan" mixed reality headset at a Galaxy Event tomorrow. The new device is expected to take on the Apple Vision Pro . The South Korean tech giant has teased the upcoming launch, saying it is "ushering in a new era" with its forthcoming "AI-native devices." Samsung had first revealed the Project Moohan AR/VR headset back in January.

Design details Headset looks similar to Vision Pro The Project Moohan headset looks a lot like the Vision Pro, with a display that resembles ski goggles. It also features a soft fabric seal for comfort against the face and an adjustable padded strap. Just like the Vision Pro, Samsung's headset uses an external battery, which is designed to be carried in a pocket. Despite not revealing full details about the device yet, Samsung has described it as "lightweight" and "ergonomically optimized" for "maximum comfort."

Tech specs It will run on Android XR The Project Moohan headset will run on Android XR, a new operating system developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Designed for extended reality headsets and smart glasses, Android XR is Google's answer to Apple's visionOS. The headset will have more AI features than the Vision Pro as it will support Gemini for accessing device controls and providing insight into what the wearer is seeing.