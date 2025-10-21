Samsung to launch Vision Pro rival tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
Samsung is all set to unveil its highly-anticipated "Project Moohan" mixed reality headset at a Galaxy Event tomorrow. The new device is expected to take on the Apple Vision Pro. The South Korean tech giant has teased the upcoming launch, saying it is "ushering in a new era" with its forthcoming "AI-native devices." Samsung had first revealed the Project Moohan AR/VR headset back in January.
Design details
Headset looks similar to Vision Pro
The Project Moohan headset looks a lot like the Vision Pro, with a display that resembles ski goggles. It also features a soft fabric seal for comfort against the face and an adjustable padded strap. Just like the Vision Pro, Samsung's headset uses an external battery, which is designed to be carried in a pocket. Despite not revealing full details about the device yet, Samsung has described it as "lightweight" and "ergonomically optimized" for "maximum comfort."
Tech specs
It will run on Android XR
The Project Moohan headset will run on Android XR, a new operating system developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Designed for extended reality headsets and smart glasses, Android XR is Google's answer to Apple's visionOS. The headset will have more AI features than the Vision Pro as it will support Gemini for accessing device controls and providing insight into what the wearer is seeing.
Entertainment features
Immersive view for YouTube and Google Maps
The Project Moohan headset will also offer a range of multimedia capabilities. Users will be able to watch YouTube on a "virtual big screen," explore Google Maps in an immersive view, and use Chrome for multiple virtual screens while multitasking. Google Photos will also support 3D images on the device. These features are expected to enhance the overall user experience of the new mixed reality headset. Samsung's event kicks off at 10:00pm ET today (tomorrow, 7:30am IST).