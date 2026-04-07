Google Meet adds Apple CarPlay audio meeting support for iPhone
Google Meet just rolled out a handy feature for Apple CarPlay, so iPhone users can join audio meetings straight from their car's dashboard.
If you're running iOS 17 or later, you'll see the option soon, just in time to make those commutes a bit more productive without messing with your phone.
The update supports both personal and Workspace accounts, but heads-up: Android Auto users will have to wait a bit longer.
Video and chat disabled while driving
Joining is simple: just tap the Meet icon on your dashboard to hop into calls, mute yourself, or leave when you need.
For safety, video and chat are turned off while driving, so it's all about keeping things distraction-free.
Right now, Microsoft Teams offers something similar for Android Auto, but Google hasn't said when Meet will land there.