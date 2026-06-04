Google Meet arrives on Android Auto with audio only calls
Google Meet is finally rolling out for Android Auto, making it easier to join meetings while you're on the road.
The app keeps things simple with just "Scheduled" and "History" tabs, so you can quickly hop into upcoming calls or reconnect with past contacts.
All calls are audio-only: your phone automatically switches to "On-the-go" mode, turning off the camera and streamlining the interface for safer driving.
Link calendar to join unscheduled meetings
You'll still get handy features like mute, Bluetooth connection, and easy call endings.
But if you want to join a meeting that isn't already scheduled, you'll need to link your calendar first since instant links only show up in the "Scheduled" tab.
This update works with Google Meet v361.0.92 and Android Auto v16.8: just restart your app during setup and you're good to go!