Google Meet arrives on Android Auto with audio only calls

Link calendar to join unscheduled meetings

You'll still get handy features like mute, Bluetooth connection, and easy call endings.

But if you want to join a meeting that isn't already scheduled, you'll need to link your calendar first since instant links only show up in the "Scheduled" tab.

This update works with Google Meet v361.0.92 and Android Auto v16.8: just restart your app during setup and you're good to go!