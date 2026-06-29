Google Meet debuts Gemini note taker for AI Pro, Ultra
Google Meet just dropped a handy new tool called "Take notes for me," powered by Gemini, but it's now also available if you're hosting a Google Meet call on the AI Pro or Ultra plan.
It automatically transcribes your meetings and creates smart summaries with all the key points, decisions, and action items; no more scrambling to jot things down.
After your call, you'll get a neat Google Doc in Drive and a follow-up email from Gemini.
Tap Google Meet pencil spark icon
To use it, just tap the pencil spark icon on the web or find it in the app menu on Android and iOS.
You can set how detailed you want your recaps to be (think: breaking things into "Decisions" and "Next steps") and turn it on by default in settings.
Plus, it works in eight languages, including English, French, Japanese, and Spanish, making group projects or collabs way easier to keep track of.