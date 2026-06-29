Google Meet debuts Gemini note taker for AI Pro, Ultra

Tap Google Meet pencil spark icon

To use it, just tap the pencil spark icon on the web or find it in the app menu on Android and iOS.

You can set how detailed you want your recaps to be (think: breaking things into "Decisions" and "Next steps") and turn it on by default in settings.

Plus, it works in eight languages, including English, French, Japanese, and Spanish, making group projects or collabs way easier to keep track of.