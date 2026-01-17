Google Meet gets a fresh look with Material 3 expressive search bar

Meet version 341 also brings a handy "Search contacts" feature and an easy-access curved "Code" button for quick meeting ID entry. You'll spot the updated design on the homepage, pre-call screens, and during calls—though Calendar and Voice are sitting this one out for now.

A peek at Material 3 Expressive

Material 3 Expressive isn't just about looks—it adds springy animations, bigger touch targets, dynamic colors, and more playful shapes.

First seen on Pixel phones last year, it's now making its way to more Google apps.

Plus, heads up: Duo Legacy calling in Meet is finally getting phased out this month after some delays.