Google Meet gets a fresh look with Material 3 expressive search bar
Google Meet just dropped a new update for Android, giving its search bar a sleek Material 3 Expressive makeover.
The pill-shaped design now matches other Google apps, with the text field no longer spanning the full width and menu buttons moved out for a tidier vibe.
It's all about making things feel less cluttered and easier to use.
What else is new in this update?
Meet version 341 also brings a handy "Search contacts" feature and an easy-access curved "Code" button for quick meeting ID entry.
You'll spot the updated design on the homepage, pre-call screens, and during calls—though Calendar and Voice are sitting this one out for now.
A peek at Material 3 Expressive
Material 3 Expressive isn't just about looks—it adds springy animations, bigger touch targets, dynamic colors, and more playful shapes.
First seen on Pixel phones last year, it's now making its way to more Google apps.
Plus, heads up: Duo Legacy calling in Meet is finally getting phased out this month after some delays.