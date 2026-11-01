Google Meet makes 1080p web video standard for all users
Google Meet is making 1080p video the new standard for all users on the web (no subscription required).
Whether you're using a personal or Workspace account, your calls will look sharper than ever.
Before this, only users with a Google One 2TB plan got access to full HD.
Disable HD in Meet settings
If you'd rather stick with a lower resolution (maybe to save data), you can easily switch it off in settings.
This upgrade is rolling out just on the web for now; mobile apps may still cap at 720p unless you have an active Google One subscription.
Plus, if you minimize your video tile, Meet automatically lowers the resolution.