Google Meet now lets users download files shared by presenters
What's the story
Google is making it easier for users to download files shared by presenters during a Google Meet call. The new feature allows presenters to share links to Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides files they are screen-sharing with other participants. This can be done for individual files or all content shared during the call.
Enhanced functionality
Major improvement over previous method
The new feature comes as a major improvement over the previous method of sharing files during a video conference.
Earlier, if a presenter screen-shared a document, there was no built-in way for Meet to distribute copies of that document to call participants.
The best option was to drop a link in chat, which wasn't very efficient.
User control
Presenters can now directly share links
With the new feature, presenters can now directly share links to Docs, Sheets, and Slides files from Meet calls.
They can choose to automatically share links for all files presented or selectively share links for specific ones.
If some participants don't have the right access set up, Drive file permissions can be adjusted directly from within Meet.
Information
Feature being rolled out gradually
The new sharing options aren't enabled by default. Presenters will have to manually select one of these options before download links become available to other participants. The feature is being rolled out now and will be available for Meet users globally by mid-December.