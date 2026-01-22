Google Meet's AI assistant 'Ask Gemini' is rolling out to more users Technology Jan 22, 2026

Google is making its AI helper, Ask Gemini, available to even more people on Google Meet.

What began as a perk for higher-tier Workspace subscriptions — including Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Business Plus — is scheduled to roll out to Business Standard plans starting January 26, 2026, and soon, mobile devices too.

Ask Gemini listens in (privately) from the moment you join a meeting, helping you catch up fast with summaries, key points, and action items—all in a handy side panel.