Google Meet's AI assistant 'Ask Gemini' is rolling out to more users
Google is making its AI helper, Ask Gemini, available to even more people on Google Meet.
What began as a perk for higher-tier Workspace subscriptions — including Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Business Plus — is scheduled to roll out to Business Standard plans starting January 26, 2026, and soon, mobile devices too.
Ask Gemini listens in (privately) from the moment you join a meeting, helping you catch up fast with summaries, key points, and action items—all in a handy side panel.
What's new and when can you try it?
Business Standard users will begin getting access starting January 26, 2026, through a gradual rollout that may take up to 15 days for visibility.
Mobile support (Android and iOS) lands February 9.
Plus, seven new languages—French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish—are coming February 2.
For now though: just one language per meeting.
How does it work—and is it private?
Ask Gemini uses captions from your meeting plus files from Docs, Sheets, Slides or Gmail (if shared), along with public web info to answer your questions.
Once the meeting ends all caption data disappears; nothing gets recorded or stored for others.
The feature is on by default but admins can turn it off for everyone if needed.