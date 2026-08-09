Google Messages adds chat themes and customizable attachments grid
Google just dropped a bunch of updates for its Messages app, making it easier, and more fun, to chat.
You can now play around with a customizable attachments grid and copy just the part of a message you want with a new floating menu.
Google is rolling out Chat theme in beta, letting users pick from nine color schemes and themed wallpapers like Landscapes or Space, so your chats finally match your vibe.
Samsung makes Google Messages default
Big news for Android users: Samsung is phasing out Samsung Messages in the US. so you'll see Google Messages as your default on Android 14+ (it even pops into your home screen dock automatically).
Coming soon, you'll be able to react to iPhone photos with emoji reactions and reply inline thanks to RCS support on iOS 27.
Plus, there's an updated voice message button and "Tap to draft," letting you tweak Smart Replies before sending.
All in all, chatting just got way smoother, and a lot more you.