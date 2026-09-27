Google Messages adds Google Account sign-in and circular receipts
Google Messages is getting a fresh update, with both the beta and stable versions rolling out handy upgrades.
Now, Messages for web is moving to Google Account sign-in.
Read receipts have also been redesigned. They now appear as circles at the bottom right of message bubbles, making it easier to see if your texts have been read.
Messages adds swipes and RCS replies
You can now swipe left on a message to check time stamps and RCS encryption status, or swipe right to reply instantly.
There's a new long-press menu for smoother text copying.
If you chat with iPhone users, Android-to-iOS RCS now supports inline replies and photo reactions using real emojis (thanks to iOS 27).
Plus, Google Keep is integrated for quick note sharing in chats, and chat themes are more customizable: think backgrounds and bubble colors that actually feel personal.