Google Messages finally rolls out this long-overdue feature

Google has updated its Messages app to include a new feature: live location sharing. The update is aimed at improving the user experience by allowing real-time location sharing within conversations. This means you don't have to switch between apps or copy and paste links anymore; you can simply share your current location in a chat.

Feature distinction How is it different from regular location sharing? The live location sharing feature is different from the app's regular location sharing. Once activated, your location updates in real-time on a map within the chat. You can choose how long to share it for, from an hour to just today or until you turn it off, and can stop sharing at any time with a single tap.

Enhanced communication How to use the new feature The live location sharing feature is integrated into Rich Communication Services (RCS), Google's modern messaging standard meant to replace SMS. This integration makes Google Messages more competitive with top messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, which have had similar features for a while. You can access the new feature from the "+" menu during a conversation, select real-time location sharing, set your preferred duration for sharing, and go live instantly.

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