Google Messages finally rolls out this long-overdue feature
What's the story
Google has updated its Messages app to include a new feature: live location sharing. The update is aimed at improving the user experience by allowing real-time location sharing within conversations. This means you don't have to switch between apps or copy and paste links anymore; you can simply share your current location in a chat.
Feature distinction
How is it different from regular location sharing?
The live location sharing feature is different from the app's regular location sharing. Once activated, your location updates in real-time on a map within the chat. You can choose how long to share it for, from an hour to just today or until you turn it off, and can stop sharing at any time with a single tap.
Enhanced communication
How to use the new feature
The live location sharing feature is integrated into Rich Communication Services (RCS), Google's modern messaging standard meant to replace SMS. This integration makes Google Messages more competitive with top messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, which have had similar features for a while. You can access the new feature from the "+" menu during a conversation, select real-time location sharing, set your preferred duration for sharing, and go live instantly.
User control
Google gives you full control over your location sharing
Google understands that features like this can be intrusive if not handled properly. That's why the company has given you full control over who can see your location, how long it's shared, and when to stop sharing. This way, you can use the feature while deciding how and when your location is shared.