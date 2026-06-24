Google Messages begins rolling out chat themes for personal customization
Technology
Google Messages is getting a fresh update: "Chat themes" let you customize your conversations with colors and wallpapers that match your vibe.
Unlike before, these changes are just for you, so your chat can look exactly how you want without affecting anyone else.
The rollout is gradual, so not everyone will see it right away.
Google Messages replaces Change colors setting
The old "Change colors" option is gone, swapped for a preview-friendly "Chat theme" setting.
You can pick dynamic color palettes that sync with Android's style, browse wallpaper categories like Animals or Cityscapes, or upload your own photo for a totally personal touch.
This update gives you more control over how your chats feel and look, making messaging a little more fun and uniquely yours.