Google Messages beta adds @mentions in group chats

Stable version also gets some improvements

The stable app has picked up a few tweaks too: the Remix button is smaller when long-pressing an image and the fullscreen viewer moved the button to a bottom row, a more compact camera viewfinder, and an improved gallery showing more images at once.

The Gemini button is easier to spot and use, and YouTube or link previews now show bigger images and titles (though article snippets are gone).

You can also leave unknown group chats faster and swipe through images in full-screen mode—making the whole experience feel smoother.