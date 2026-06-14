Google Messages beta adds floating menu and restores 2-circle receipts
Google Messages just got a fresh set of updates aimed at making texting smoother and more fun.
The beta version now features a floating long-press menu with background blur and haptic feedback, plus the classic two-circle read receipts are back.
Soon, signing into Messages for web will use your Google Account instead of QR codes.
Stable update adds 30-day trash folder
On the stable version, you'll notice an easier-to-find voice message button and a handy "Tap to draft" option that lets you tweak Smart Replies before sending.
The Selfie GIF bug in attachments is fixed, and there's now a Trash folder that keeps deleted messages for 30 days.
Looking ahead, Samsung Messages will be swapped out for Google Messages on Android 14+ phones in the US by July 2026, so the updates are rolling out in stages.