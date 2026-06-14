Google Messages beta adds floating menu and restores 2-circle receipts

Stable update adds 30-day trash folder

On the stable version, you'll notice an easier-to-find voice message button and a handy "Tap to draft" option that lets you tweak Smart Replies before sending.

The Selfie GIF bug in attachments is fixed, and there's now a Trash folder that keeps deleted messages for 30 days.

Looking ahead, Samsung Messages will be swapped out for Google Messages on Android 14+ phones in the US by July 2026, so the updates are rolling out in stages.