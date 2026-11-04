Google Messages beta shows pinned chats as large contact images
Technology
Google Messages is shaking things up with a new beta redesign that puts pinned chats front and center, literally.
Instead of just sitting at the top, your pinned conversations now show up as big contact images above all other messages, giving off some iMessage vibes (but without showing recent messages or chat history).
Google Messages search button becomes pill-shaped
The search button is moving to a floating spot in the middle, right next to "new chat," and turns into a pill-shaped button when you scroll, making it easier to reach with one hand.
There are also some smooth animated transitions for a more lively feel.
All these updates are still in beta, so most users won't see them just yet.