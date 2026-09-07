Google Messages glitch sends old texts to wrong contacts
Technology
A glitch in Google Messages is causing old texts to pop up in new conversations and get sent to the wrong contacts.
This has left users confused and worried about private messages ending up with unexpected people.
The issue has been widely reported over the past few weeks, with some catching it happening live while texting.
Google acknowledged bug, update rolling out
People have shared their frustrations online: users have reported messages being sent to the wrong person.
Another message was clearly meant for someone else.
Google acknowledged the problem on September 2 and is rolling out an update through Google Play, but not everyone has gotten the fix yet, so some are still dealing with the bug.