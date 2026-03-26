Google Messages hits 10 billion downloads on Play Store
Technology
Google Messages has officially crossed 10 billion downloads on the Play Store, doubling over about 2.5 years.
The jump comes after Samsung pushed Galaxy users to Google Messages and Verizon was another notable convert, making Google's chat app basically everywhere.
Other notable milestones for Google
Apple joining the RCS party for iPhones in September 2024 helped boost things too; by mid-2025, Americans were sending over 1 billion RCS messages every day.
On top of that, Google's Phone app also hit 5 billion downloads recently, while many recent features target Pixel devices.
Looks like Google apps aren't slowing down any time soon!