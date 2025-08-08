Next Article
Google Messages keeps crashing on some Android phones: Here's fix
Some Android users are finding that the Google Messages app keeps crashing as soon as they open it, especially on Pixel and Samsung phones running the latest Android 16 beta.
The good news? You can still reply to messages from notifications or chat bubbles, so you're not totally cut off.
Uninstalling and reinstalling updates fixes the issue
This glitch is tied to a recent beta update and only affects a small group of users.
Usual tricks like restarting your phone or clearing cache aren't working, but there's an easy workaround: just uninstall and reinstall updates from the app's info menu (tap those three dots).
No worries about losing your chats—your message history stays safe while Google sorts out a permanent fix.