India to experiment with artificial clouds to control rain
Indian scientists are testing new ways to control rain—think cloud seeding to make it pour, or hail suppression to keep crops safe.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences is building an artificial cloud lab in Pune, hoping these techniques will help tackle unpredictable weather.
What is the plan?
Cloud seeding could boost rainfall by up to 20%, which is huge for drought-hit states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh where farms depend on rain.
Plus, managing rainfall can help prevent floods and keep renewable energy sources steady.
The goal is to roll out these solutions across India within the next decade using advanced tech like radars and supercomputers.